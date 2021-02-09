County, healthcare organizations to hold vaccine forum

The Dukes County Commission and several Island healthcare organizations are holding a community forum on Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 pm via Zoom to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations on Martha’s Vineyard.

The public will have the opportunity to hear information from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Island Health Care, Martha’s Vineyard Medical Reserve Corps, and more.

The forum will have live Portuguese interpretation. It will be recorded and live streamed on the Dukes County government’s Facebook page. Individuals can access the Zoom page via the Meeting ID: 995 0760 8936 and Meeting Password: 258394.