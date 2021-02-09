VTA adds to Island life

To the Editor:

As a frequent bus rider, I want to salute the VTA. I’m excited by their approach to electric buses. Very progressive of them. It is one thing to talk about saving energy, and it is quite different to actually do something about the problem. Fortunately for us, they are doing something about it.

I also applaud the bus drivers on a different front. They are so helpful and polite. I have been the recipient of their help. But I truly marvel at their polite answers to questions asked by confused tourists. Always responding as if they have not been asked that same question a million times before. “Where is the …? How do I get there?”

VTA, you add a lot to life on the Vineyard.

Carole G. Early

Vineyard Haven