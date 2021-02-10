Art class, class art

1 of 44

The artwork completed by students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School this school year is impressive in both quality and quantity, especially since it was created during extraordinary times under unusual circumstances. The MV Times, with help from school staff and the support of sponsors Martha’s Vineyard Bank and the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, are pleased to publish this collection of student artwork to share with readers.

Island student winners of the 2020-2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition were announced Jan. 28. There were more than 8,600 total submissions, according to this year’s organizers, and Gold Key winners will move on to national competition. However, we selected works that were not entered in the competition at all, as well as some that received awards.

We couldn’t have pulled off this creative endeavor without help from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Art, Design, and Technology Department, especially Chris Baer, photography and graphics teacher and department chair. We would like to also thank Tiffiney Shoquist, drawing, painting, and fashion teacher; Elsbeth Todd, design and architecture, cartooning, animation, and 3D Design teacher; Brendan Coogan, crafts and sculpture teacher, and Chris Connors, computer technology, programming, and web design teacher.

“The majority of the work here was done since September,” Baer said, “although some of the Scholastic entries reach back to the beginning of the calendar year 2020. So the vast majority of this work was done at home during the pandemic.”

MV Times’ designer Nicole Jackson was in charge of this project, with help from Dave Plath, Kristofer Rabasca, and intern Annalivia Balaban. It has been an extraordinary year for these remarkable students, and we hope you enjoy their work as much as we do.

Connie Berry

Editor