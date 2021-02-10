Artist Paul Lazes develops Portraits by Mr. P

1 of 2

After creating close to 100 photos of “Tough Chicks on the Vineyard,” with a few dozen of them installed in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s permanent collection, Paul Lazes began work on 100 drawings of “Suite Dudes on the Vineyard.” The collection is planned for exhibit after the pandemic subsides.

Now, after working on several portraits for friends, Lazes’ has developed a new business, Portraits by Mr. P. He is open to working with anyone looking to have a portrait created, whether it might be a gift or something needed in a professional capacity.

For more information and to see more of his work, send Lazes an email at paullazes1@gmail.com.