The Chilmark library hosts an author talk with Jennifer Smith Turner and her novel, “Child Bride,” on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4 pm. The book highlights the segregated South of the mid-1900s, where 14-year-old Nell bears witness to a world that embraces the oppression of women. A press release from the library describes the book: “She is fascinated with the prospect of being an independent person — but when she turns 16, she is married off and brought to the city of Boston as a bride.”

“Child Bride” was named best fiction e-book for 2020 by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association and BiblioBoard, and was a 2020 NYC Big Book Award recipient. The BCALA and Biblioboard award honors the best self-published ebooks in fiction and poetry by an African American author in the U.S.

Jennifer Smith Turner is a New England–born writer. She is the author of two poetry books, “Lost and Found: Rhyming Verse Honoring African American Heroes” and “Perennial Secrets: Poetry & Prose.” Her work has been included in Vineyard Poets, an anthology of poems by Martha’s Vineyard writers, and in numerous literary publications.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite. This event is free and is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.