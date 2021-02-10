Chilmark: February author talks

A picture-perfect peaceful quiet Sunday snow day was something many craved. Brooming off branches breaking under white weight to preserve our favorite trees, digging out the car, snowshoeing a path for the dogs to go out, and clearing a walkway to the cars, beauty and work go hand-in-hand as we await more snow and frigid temperatures all week.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, perhaps a day to mourn Chilmark Chocolates and the fact that Salt Rock Chocolate will not reopen until spring. But who has time for such frivolousness, let’s be thankful for what we can enjoy and living in Chilmark, on-Island there are countless thanks I give daily. Shopping at 5 pm on a Tuesday night in Cronig’s, I feel safely socially distanced in the near-empty store to actually chat with friends I’m seeing for the first time this year, albeit double masked. Those small exchanges fuel my heart, my connection to persevere and support those around me.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury’s pre-reserved meals are take-out and delivery Wednesdays from 5 pm to 6 pm only by completing a pre-reservation form, (see wtcongregationalchurch.org/communitysuppers) before 5 pm on Mondays. Diners can sign up for meals by the month or for the whole winter. Call the church office at 508-693-2842 for more information.

Have you filled out the annual town census? You can scan or take a photo and email the signed form to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov; or drop the form in either of the drop boxes outside of the Town Hall doorway at 401 Middle Road. You can mail the form to the Town Clerk. If you do not receive an annual town census (street listing) form in the mail by Feb. 28, please contact the town clerk.

Attend Pathways Arts Natural Stress Relief and Sleep Magic with Lisanna Wallance on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 pm. Register at bit.ly/3qNF9Rk and receive a Zoom link. Please know recordings will be available online. On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 pm join an exploratory conversation to dig a little deeper into “Collaborating Towards a Preferred Island Future.” Focusing on the arts community, Pathways invites you to be part of an ongoing conversation that is aimed at discovering and moving toward possible solutions facing the arts community now and in the future. Learn more at PathwaysMV.org.

Join the Yard’s virtual family programming with the Gottabees ScreenPLAY every Saturday in February at 3 pm. Learn more and RSVP here, bit.ly/3jsxu8y.

The Chilmark library hosts Jennifer Smith Turner on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4 pm in discussion about her first novel, “Child Bride,” the story of the segregated South of the mid-1900s, 14-year-old Nell bears witness to a world that embraces the oppression of women. Sign up for the Zoom invite email tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Anyone can join the M.V. Library Association on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 2 pm to talk about Terry Pratchett’s “Nation,” encompassing themes of death and nationhood, Zoom link is oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/96613268274. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Heart Caterpillar on Feb. 18 and Heart Buddy on Feb. 25. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything Covid or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

