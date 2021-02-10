Edgartown: Restorative yoga

Like most of us, I watched the Super Bowl tonight. How could we not root for Tom Brady? He brought us 20 amazing years of football with the Patriots. I, for one, wanted to see him win. And I’m not much of a football fan. But I am a big fan of people who are good at what they do and Brady is definitely good at what he does. And as “the old guy” in the sport, it’s even more impressive. He is certainly a testament to primarily plant-based diets, healthy behaviors, and hard work. I don’t like that he doesn’t often wear a mask and I differ with him politically. But I do think that in many ways, he is a good role model.

Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Kristen Jenkinson on Feb. 12, Jil Matrisciano on Feb. 15, and Erik Bruguiere on Feb. 16.

Do you have special Valentine’s Day plans? I strongly dislike the day, myself. It seems so silly to me and puts such pressure on people, whether they are in a couple or not. My kids have certainly brought out the kinder, gentler side of me over the years but other than that, it seems like a pretty forced day with high expectations. Is that cynical? Or realistic? Or just life? At any rate, I hope you enjoy the day if you are with someone special. And I hope it doesn’t bother you if you are alone.

There is an Edgartown School committee meeting at 7:30 am on Wednesday, Feb. 17. You can Zoom into the meeting. The Zoom information is on the school webpage at edgartownschool.org.

February vacation starts on Feb. 20. It’s been a pretty crazy ride since last February vacation. About this time last year, I was undergoing treatment for a herniated disc and severe back pain. I vaguely remember hearing about a virus that was wreaking havoc in China and other places but was in blissful denial about it coming here. To use an expression my husband recently used that I now love, I feel like I’ve been pulled through a knot hole since then. And I know I’m not alone. I read an article recently about how many people are hitting the pandemic wall now. We’re coming up on anniversaries. This winter has been long. We’ve been in fight-or-flight mode, hoping constantly for an end to this virus and life returning to “normal.” I know I feel very worn out. And the article helped because it made me realize that I’m not alone in feeling that way. It’s been a tough year. We need to be gentle on ourselves and others. We’ve been through a lot. You can read the article here: bit.ly/3aRw6Z4.

AceMV is offering a number of courses beginning in March. From wine tasting to understanding Medicare to photography and much more; most classes start up in early March and are available online. For more information, you can check out their offerings here: bit.ly/2Z0cr40.

Need a way to renew this weekend? The Edgartown library is offering a virtual restorative yoga class on Sunday mornings at 9 am. Certified yoga instructor Jelisa Difo leads a Sunday online class in Restorative Yoga, a practice that allows you to slow down, and restore and relax your body through passive stretching. During the long holds of restful poses, your muscles are allowed to release tension and welcome deep relaxation into the body and mind. No experience or flexibility required. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to register, and they’ll send you a link to the class.

That’s about it for this week. Deadline for next week’s column is Friday, Feb. 12, so please get me your news early. The weather is set to continue to be cold for a while so be careful. With these temperatures comes black ice and treacherous footing. Dress warmly. Drive carefully. Be kind to each other and help those in need. Check on your neighbors, friends, and family. Have a great week.

