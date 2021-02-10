Join the Sweet Book Club

The Chilmark library continues its Sweet Book Club with February’s virtual discussion on Joanne Chang’s “Pastry Love” cookbook on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 6 pm. The library promises that the series is for all those “who enjoy the kneading, the stirring, the pouring and sifting, but especially the aroma and taste of the tender crumb, the golden flake, the creamy dollop upon your tongue.” Participants are invited to bring their creations, or images of them, or just their curiosity as the group discusses the recipes, ingredients, and techniques, and the taste of baking today.

James Beard awardwinning baker Joanne Chang is best known around the country for her eight acclaimed Flour bakeries in Boston. Chang has published two books, but “Pastry Love” is her most personal and comprehensive book yet, the release states. The recipes start off easy such as Lemon Sugar Cookies and build up to showstoppers like Passion Fruit Crepe Cake. The book also includes master lessons and essential techniques for making pastry cream, lemon curd, puff pastry, and more, which make this book a good choice for beginners and expert home bakers alike.

Published in 2019, kudos for “Pastry Love” include being honored as one of The New York Times’ Best Baking Books for 2019, one of Food & Wine’s Essential New Cookbooks for Fall, one of Food52’s Best Cookbooks of Fall 2019, and one of Bon Appetit’s Fall Books We’ve Been Waiting All Summer For.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.