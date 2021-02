Set the mood for your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with live music. Adele Dreyer, Edgartown library’s resident pianist, has prepared a myriad of love songs for anyone with a Zoom account. Treat yourself to some lovey-dovey tunes, whether you’ve got a date or you’re going stag. Love isn’t off limits to the lonely. Request the Zoom link at programs@edgartownlibrary.org. Curtain at 6 pm.