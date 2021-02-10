Poet’s Corner

A Week Later
after January 6, 2021
By Don McLagan
A week later
with live coverage
videos
and selfies
we see where we have arrived
shit-smeared footprints down the Capitol hallway
confederate flags paraded through the Rotunda
“Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts roaming the chambers
rioters with zip ties searching the Senate
a gallows and noose in the courtyard
There is a choice
a chance for Americans
for each individual
American
for you
me
each of us
to decide
who am I
to what constituency
will I belong
by whom
will I be represented
There is a choice
and now it’s time
to make it
Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.
