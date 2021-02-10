Poet’s Corner

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

A Week Later
after January 6, 2021
By Don McLagan

A week later
with live coverage
videos
and selfies
we see where we have arrived

shit-smeared footprints down the Capitol hallway

confederate flags paraded through the Rotunda

“Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts roaming the chambers

rioters with zip ties searching the Senate

a gallows and noose in the courtyard

There is a choice
a chance for Americans
for each individual
American
for you
me
each of us
to decide

who am I

to what constituency
will I belong
by whom
will I be represented

There is a choice
and now it’s time
to make it

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here