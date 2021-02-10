Poet’s Corner

A Week Later

after January 6, 2021

By Don McLagan

A week later

with live coverage

videos

and selfies

we see where we have arrived

shit-smeared footprints down the Capitol hallway

confederate flags paraded through the Rotunda

“Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts roaming the chambers

rioters with zip ties searching the Senate

a gallows and noose in the courtyard

There is a choice

a chance for Americans

for each individual

American

for you

me

each of us

to decide

who am I

to what constituency

will I belong

by whom

will I be represented

There is a choice

and now it’s time

to make it

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

