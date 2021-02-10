Snow dayIslanders enjoy the first real snow of the season.By The Martha's Vineyard Times - February 10, 20210Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 13 The wind and the snow created this two-tone look for the Ocean Park bandstand. — Jeremy Driesen Ocean Park. — Jeremy Driesen A house on Ocean Avenue. — Jeremy Driesen Snowplow on New York Avenue in O.B. — Jeremy Driesen A brave soul braves the elements to cross by Sunset Lake. — Jeremy Driesen Adelaide Graham and Celeste Derry braved the elements on East Chop Drive to give Rosie a walk. — Jeremy Driesen The Little Free Library in Oak Bluffs was snowed in. — Jeremy Driesen The Townes family on the hill by Sunset Lake: Colin, Nick, Aubrey (in pink), and Kathryn. — Jeremy Driesen Nick Townes pulls Colin and Aubrey (in pink) down the hill. — Jeremy Driesen Kathryn Townes gets a push from Aubrey Townes, her daughter. — Jeremy Driesen Heading down the slopes ... — Jeremy Driesen Quinlan Gaffey takes to the slopes. — Jeremy Driesen A young guy getting up after a spill. — Jeremy Driesen