Visit the drive-thru at the Meat Ball

If you’re in the mood for local meats and sides, you’ll want to place your order by Thursday, Feb. 18, for Saturday, Feb. 20, pick up for this year’s annual Meat Ball, drive-thru style. Fill your plate with meatball subs, lamb gyros, banh mi, and falafel but don’t forget the smashed twice fried potatoes or the Katama oysters.

This year’s Meat Ball may not be an in-person event, but it’s not just a regular takeout night either. There will be a special musical performance accessed virtually so that you can have your own family dance party at home with Farmers Market favorites Jelly Bone Rivers & the Maniacs of the Heart. They recorded it at the Ag Hall and threw in some numbers by the Pinkletinks. The annual meat raffle has also gone virtual.

Check out the Ag Society website to find out all the latest information and to order your dinner online, bit.ly/2Z35r68.