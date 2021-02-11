COVID-19 case closes O.B. library for a week

Oak Bluffs Public Library is closed down for a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Some library employees are in quarantine as a result of close contact with their colleague.

The library will be closed through Feb. 18 as contact tracing and testing of other employees are conducted. The library has been operating with contactless hold pickup service since June.

“While the facility is closed, a deep cleaning and disinfecting regime will be implemented before reopening. All updates on the library’s status will be posted on the OBPL website oakbluffslibrary.org,” a public notice of the closure reads.

In an email to The Times, library director Allyson Malik wrote that the library is creating a FAQ is available for patrons online. She asked for the public to hold onto materials if they can or return them to other Island libraries.

“I’m grateful for all the safety protocols in place at the library and that the staff have been diligently following all the rules this whole time. When the rest of our COVID test results start coming back next week, we’ll see if it worked,” Malik wrote.

According to the library website the staff member last worked at the library on Feb. 10 and Feb. 9. The library’s website says that library materials picked up this week are as safe as groceries at the store. Virtual programs are also still taking place at the library.

Vaccine rollout

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters the state heard “disturbing reports” of individuals trying to take advantage of the companion appointments system that allows people aged 75 and older to get vaccinated if accompanying a senior to an appointment.

Baker announced on Wednesday the state was permitting the companion appointments at the state’s four mass vaccination sites off-Island, but since then people have been heading online to post ads seeking a senior to bring to a vaccination appointment and in some cases offering seniors money to do so.

“If you’re 75 years or older, and you need assistance going through the vaccination process, you should only reach out to somebody that you know or trust to bring as your companion, whether that’s a child, a companion, a spouse, a neighbor or caregiver,” Baker said. “Don’t take calls or offers from people you don’t know well or trust, and never share your personal information with anyone. If you’re contacted by somebody soliciting to take you to a site, please report it to the authorities.”