Vineyarders sink Whalers in boys hoops

Nico Depaula and Rammon Dos Santos scored 16 points apiece, Aiden Rogers had 13 and Mike Trusty added 10 more to lift the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys basketball team to a 61-51 win over Nantucket in Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division play, Monday afternoon at the Sancy Pachico Gym in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders (6-4 overall and in league play) found themselves in an early 8-2 hole but righted the ship quickly with a 6-0 run of their own and forged ahead to lead 15-10 by the end of the first quarter on a Mike Trusty three-pointer.

MV started the second period on a 10-2 run and led 31-17 at halftime.

Nantucket fought back with a 12-3 run in the third quarter but the Vineyarders stiffened and kept their lead between seven and nine points for the remainder of the period.

In the final quarter, Depaula, Dos Santos, Trusty and Ty Mathew heated up to put the lead back in double digits and close out the win.

“We just couldn’t pull away, couldn’t string together enough good possessions to get up by 18 or 19 and really feel comfortable,” Vineyard coach Mike Joyce said. “It was good balanced scoring for us though with four guys in double digits.”

In the end, the Vineyarders used their size to their advantage to quell the Whalers attack. Rammon Dos Santos finished with 14 rebounds and Nico Depaula had 10. Nantucket was most dangerous from the outside and kept themselves in contention with eight three-pointers but it wasn’t enough. Malik Bodden led the Whalers and all scorers with 18 points.

“Our length definitely was the difference in the game between Nico and Rammon really doing a job on defense and on the glass,” Coach Joyce said.

In the jayvee game, Nate Story poured in 24 points, 18 in the third quarter, to lead MV to a 59-22 win over Nantucket. Geo Meikle scored eight points and Josh Lake had seven.

The Vineyarders play at Falmouth on Tuesday and conclude the regular season at home on Friday with a senior day game against Dennis-Yarmouth. The jayvee game starts at 2:45 pm, followed by the varsity game at 4.