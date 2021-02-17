A family favorite

After my daughter and I both made George Brennan’s delicious One-Pot Spinach Beef Soup recipe from a few weeks ago (check out bit.ly/GreatSoup), Sarah in Connecticut and I here in Oak Bluffs, I wanted to share my family’s favorite. This is actually Sarah’s recipe, and I’ve been making it for a long time. I usually make this soup when I know my kids are going to be here, with their kids, because it feeds a lot of people, and everyone loves it. Serve it with some nice crusty bread, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top if you like.

Sausage-Tortellini Soup

Use a large Dutch oven … this makes a lot!

1 large onion, chopped

6 Italian sweet sausages (about 2 lbs.), covering removed, or use sausage patties

1 large clove garlic, crushed

1½ boxes chicken stock (1½ to 2 qts.)

2 tsp. Italian herbs

1 small package cheese tortellini (about 10 oz.)

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes with purée

¾ to 1 bag spinach (about 9 oz.)

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Brown the onion and sausage, breaking up the sausage as it cooks. Add garlic, and cook another 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken stock and Italian herbs, and bring to a slow boil.

Add the tortellini and cook until done, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and spinach, and simmer until the spinach is done.