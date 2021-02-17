Chilmark: Annual town census

The snow-effect has brightened the world around me and my soul, jogging so many fond memories to the fore while out walking in nature’s sparkling carpet of white extending in all directions. Wearing crampons is essential to prevent slipping this season. SBS and the Green Room both carry Yaktrax, sadly Alley’s has none. I didn’t check anywhere else. I never leave home without them.

I have really been enjoying the Grey Barn’s bread CSA, particularly last week’s carrot focaccia, which was a major household hit and soon to be a regular Friday or weekly offering changing up the vegetable.

Please know Island schools are closed Feb. 22 to 26. I hope everyone enjoys their mid-winter break.

Pre-reserved meals for take-out and delivery are available from the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 pm, only by pre-reservation, (see wtcongregationalchurch.org/communitysuppers) received before 5 pm on Mondays. Diners can sign up for meals by the month or for the whole winter. Call the church office at 508-693-2842 for more information.

For the annual town census you can scan or take a photo and email the signed form to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov; or drop the form in either of the drop boxes outside of the town hall doorway at 401 Middle Road, or mail the form to the town clerk. If you do not receive an annual town census (street listing) form in the mail by Feb. 28, please contact the town clerk.

The first 2021 Chilmark Democratic town committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 pm. All registered Chilmark Democrats are welcome to attend. New committee members will be introduced and the focus of the committee, as well as the concerns and legislative interests of Chilmark residents, will be discussed. If interested in attending or becoming a member, please contact Jennifer Burkin at jenburkin@hotmail.com to receive a Zoom invitation.

Attend Pathways Arts exploratory conversation to dig a little deeper into “Collaborating Towards a Preferred Island Future” on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 pm. Focusing on the arts community, Pathways invites you to be part of an ongoing conversation that is aimed at discovering and moving toward possible solutions facing the arts community now and in the future. Sign up at bit.ly/3tQAPDa. On Friday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 7:30 pm it’s Youth Open Mic Night, sign up at bit.ly/3rNGVCm. Learn more at PathwaysMV.org.

Join the The Yard virtual family programming with the Gottabees ScreenPLAY every Saturday in February at 3 pm. Learn more and RSVP here, bit.ly/3ae7qLp.

The Chilmark library hosts the Sweet Book Club discussing Joanne Chang’s “Pastry Love” on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 6 pm. Join MV Poet Laureate Jill Jupen as she delves into Bob Dylan’s work, it’s breadth and depth, its metamorphoses, and its legacy for troubled times in this two-part interactive exploration in Tangled Up in Blue: Dylan As A Poet at 4 pm on Thursdays, Feb. 25 and March 4. Sign up for the Zoom invite email tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Heart Caterpillar on Feb. 18 and Heart Buddy on Feb. 25. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org for the link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything Covid or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

