M.V. Mediation now part of statewide Eviction Diversion Initiative

The Martha’s Vineyard Mediation Program (MVMP) announced in a press release that it is now a part of the Massachusetts Eviction Diversion Initiative (EDI), an array of programs that help landlords and tenants resolve conflicts.

Working with other Community Mediation Centers through the Massachusetts Office of Public Collaboration, M.V. Mediation offers free mediation and other services to support those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Housing is crucial. As the winter continues, we know that landlords and tenants are negatively affected by the uncertainty of the present moment,” MVMP executive director Sara Barnes said in the release. “Our mediators can help turn tough times and difficult conversations into self-determined agreements. Housing mediation promotes more effective communication through neutral facilitation as part of the mediation process. Since 1984, we have helped many Islanders resolve conflicts, often without going to court,” Barnes continues.

The new statewide housing mediation effort is part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s EDI program, which works to help prevent homelessness by working to keep tenants stably housed and landlords from mortgage foreclosures.

“We are excited to be able to help bring these services to the Vineyard and to help our community here on the Island to have access to the various organizations and programs that are part of the Eviction Diversion Initiative,” said housing mediation program coordinator Christina Simmons in the release. “We offer services in Portuguese as well.”