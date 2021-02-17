Martha’s Vineyard Bank hosts Community Appreciation Week

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announces its Community Appreciation Week from Monday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 27. To show appreciation for customers and the community, MVB will offer the chance to win some fun prizes, according to a press release from the bank. Beginning Feb. 22, people can stop by a branch and pick up a scratch card, or enter online for the chance to win. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Prices include an iPad with case, L.L. Bean Stowaway Backpack, L.L. Bean Sherpa Blanket, and $25 Lift Gift.

Learn more about Community Appreciation Week at mvbank.com/thanks.