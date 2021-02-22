VTA to offer free rides to vaccine appointments

In cooperation with the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority is launching its Ride the VTA Vaccination Drive, a fare-free service for all riders en route to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

The program is currently available, and will continue through May 14. All riders, including the ADA, Microtransit, and Lift users are able to use this service.

Riders need only to board a VTA bus and inform the driver they are headed to the hospital for a vaccination. If other vaccination sites open elsewhere on the Island, those will also qualify for complimentary transportation.

A person getting a vaccine who is not on a bus route can call the VTA office at 508-693-9440 and press 1 to schedule a Lift trip to the hospital and back.

Current hourly service goes by the hospital on route 13, departing Vineyard Haven at 55 past each hour going toward Oak Bluffs. Return journeys board opposite Ocean Park at 39 minutes past each hour. On prior request, a stop can be made within the hospital parking area en route to Vineyard Haven. In mid-April, service will be every half-hour by the hospital, going in both directions.

“We anticipate as vaccine availability grows, so will the need for easy accessibility,” VTA administrator Angela Gompert said in a press release about the program. “And we are excited for the VTA to have this opportunity to support vaccination efforts and the health of our Island community.”