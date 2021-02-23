Edgartown considered for $1 million state grant

The Edgartown Memorial Wharf committee is pitching a plan to obtain a $1 million grant from the state’s Seaport Economic Council for rehabilitation of the town’s Memorial Wharf.

The committee will present its plan to the economic council on Wednesday at 9 am. Edgartown is one of nine municipalities that is being considered for part of the $3.8 million in grant funding for coastal communities.

In other business, Edgartown may move its special and annual town meeting to May. While it’s currently set for April 15, town administrator James Hagerty told selectmen a May town meeting may be better for town residents. “If we choose sometime in May, it affords some people the opportunity to be vaccinated if they choose, and I think we’d have a bigger turnout than if we decided to do it early April,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty said the town could keep its regular election in April to elect town officers, but hold a special election in May for the ballot question to fund the Memorial Wharf — giving voters time to discuss the item at annual town meeting.

Discussion and possible vote for moving the town meeting will take place at the selectmen’s next meeting, on March 1 at 4 pm.