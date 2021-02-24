Elena Taylor Martino

Cristina Martino and Greg Martino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Elena Taylor Martino, on Feb. 15, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elena weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Winston Spiro Elliston

Julia Spiro and Casey Elliston of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Winston Spiro Elliston, on Feb. 21, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Winston weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Hugh William Avakian

Emily Avakian and Alex Avakian of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hugh William Avakian, on Feb. 21, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hugh weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces.