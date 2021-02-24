Chilmark: Bob Dylan as a poet

At the 11th hour I signed up for Featherstone’s poetry workshop with Shira Erlichman last week. Out of 10 participants, spanning from Brooklyn to Sacramento, five of us were on-Island and of those, four of us were in Chilmark, including a recently published novelist working on her second book where one of the characters is a poet. It was a nice break from finishing a final document of the forthcoming Cleaveland House Poets Anthology 2021 for our book designer, Janet Holladay. Shira was an excellent teacher and I thank Mathea Morais for sharing her with us. You do not have to be a writer to take a class, check out upcoming workshops at https://www.featherstoneart.org/literaryarts-workshops.html.

Oh, snow! It’s what makes winter a joyous season, despite ice, loss of power, melt floods, and more. When the rain washes that blanket of white away so too does the glitter of winter’s wonderland disappear. Seeing the bike tracks, snowshoe tracks, cross-country ski tracks, animal tracks, and human footsteps all disappear back into the sand and dirt makes me pray for more snow.

Island schools resume on Monday, March 1. On March 14 we’ll be setting our clocks ahead meaning darker mornings, but more light in the evenings.

The Chilmark PTO is working on its annual Outing Program Fundraiser and looking for local business sponsorships and auction items. This year’s event “Hearts of Gold | Bids for the Kids” will be held online from March 15 to 21. Please contact Lisa Brown, lisabrown08@gmail.com, if you can donate.

Although the MV BLM group is no longer holding vigils at Beetlebung Corner, you can access them Sunday at 10:30 am on Zoom. MV BLM is looking for speakers, keeps members informed of local initiatives, and offers links to upcoming events including a free Anti-Racism Film Series: The Color of COVID, every Wednesday through May thanks to Harvard University, see bit.ly/3kaBECg. To join the MV BLM mailing list email mvyblm@gmail.com.

Pathways Arts co-hosts Youth Open Mic Night on Friday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Sign up at bit.ly/3rNGVCm and receive a Zoom link. On Thursday, March 4, at 7 pm join Collaborating: Stronger Together, An Open Forum Zoom Meeting with Vineyard FutureWorks. Learn more about the exciting plans and offerings of this organization initiated on-Island by Dennis daRosa and Bob Johnston. See bit.ly/3bzmfb4 for more info. Please know recordings will be available online.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, at 5 pm join the Yard’s first virtual work-in-process showing of their #SatelliteResidency of 7NMS. You’ll see a behind-the-curtain look at their studio and learn more insight into their process of developing PROPHET, with a mix of live and pre-recorded footage from their residency. Sign up and learn more at dancetheyard.org/7nms. Join the the Yard virtual family programming with the Gottabees ScreenPLAY Saturdays in February at 3 pm. Learn more and RSVP here, bit.ly/3jsxu8y.

The Chilmark library hosts M.V. Poet Laureate Jill Jupen as she delves into Bob Dylan’s work, it’s breadth and depth, its metamorphoses, and its legacy for troubled times in this two-part interactive exploration in Tangled Up in Blue: Dylan as a Poet at 4 pm on Thursday, Feb. 25, and March 4. Sign up for the Zoom invite by emailing tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Heart Buddy on Feb. 25. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.