Edgartown: Rhythm of Life

After talking to many of my students as well as some staff in the building last week, I was convinced that everyone on this Island was going to be traveling for February vacation this week, like they usually do each year. However, based on the line in Stop & Shop this morning and the availability of boat reservations, I’d have to say fewer folks are traveling this week than I expected. That eases my nerves a bit, as I was concerned that a lot of travel might bring Island COVID numbers back up when folks returned.

School banking is starting up again for the students at the Edgartown School, courtesy of Martha’s Vineyard Bank. This banking program is an awesome way for kids to learn about banking and saving money. The first day of banking will be March 4. If your student has formerly taken part in this program, their information is on file and they are all set to continue. If you would like to open a new account for your student to take part in the program, please call Patti Leighton, community relations director at the bank, at 774-310-2030. There will be COVID safety protocols in place for banking. To learn more, visit the Edgartown School website at edgartownschool.org or contact the school banking coordinator, Brooke Leahy, at 617-680-2323 or Patti Leighton at the bank.

The Edgartown library is still offering curbside pickup for library materials. There are four fast and easy ways to order library materials: Order online through the CLAMS catalog, download the new CLAMS app on your mobile device (Google Play, Apple App Store), call 508-627-4221 and leave a message with your request, making sure you leave your full name and/or library card number, or email info@edgartownlibrary.org with your request. Make sure you include your full name, phone and/or library card number. It is not necessary to make an appointment to pick up your materials. When you have received notification that your materials are ready for pickup, please be sure to bring your CLAMS card or a photo ID, and wear a mask while inside the vestibule or waiting to pick up your materials.

This week’s birthday list is a short one: Justine DeOliveira and Jonathan Polleys, who both celebrated on Feb. 23. Happy birthday wishes to them.

I want to send a big shoutout and thank you to Peter Ferrini, who ever so stealthily shoveled my dad out after the snow the other day. I was on my way there when Pop told me that it was done. We are both immensely grateful to Peter and our Island community that takes care of each other.

Felix Neck is offering up a Big Moon Owl Prowl on Friday evening at 6 pm. Owls silently fly through our Island woods and fields. Head over to Felix Neck for a bright moon walkabout to look for, listen to, and learn about these nocturnal birds. Dress comfortably for the weather. Masks and registration are required. Email felixneck@massaudubon.org or call 508-627-4850 for more information. The cost is $15-$25.

Rick Bausman of Rhythm of Life is leading a virtual drumming series on Zoom. Grab what you have around the house and have some fun. This series is brought to you by Camp Jabberwocky, Vineyard Independence Partnership, and the Family Support Center. Visit drumrol.org to learn more. For Zoom access, email rick@drumrol.org. The remaining sessions are at 10 am on Feb. 27, and 6:30 pm on March 2.

The Island Food Pantry has moved to the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, following a merger with Island Grown Initiative. Pantry hours are Mondays 2 pm until 4 pm, Wednesdays 1 pm until 6 pm, and Saturdays 10 am until 1 pm.

That’s about all for this week. March is around the corner. Will it come in like a lion or a lamb? I always pull for it to come in like a lion because then it can only get better from there, right? Spring is around the corner. I can hardly wait. This winter has been a tough one, even if it did start late. Stay happy, healthy, and safe. Wear your mask. Practice social distancing. Remember, the vaccines help but it takes time and it doesn’t put an end to safety protocols. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.