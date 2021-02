Hidden among the magical trees at Polly Hill Arboretum are friendly garden gnomes that are visiting for one week. At any time from sunrise to sunset, try to spot them on a self-guided walking tour that begins at the Visitor Center, where families can also pick up a brochure to help them learn how to identify Island trees in the winter season. For details, email info@pollyhillarboretum.org, or call 508-693-9426.