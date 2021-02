The Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard will ring the church bell in the Stevens Chapel on Friday, Feb. 26, at 5 pm in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans, and the more than 2.5 million people around the world, who have died from COVID-19.

The U.U. church invites other Island churches and the community to join them by ringing bells, lighting a candle, or sitting quietly for a moment in remembrance of those who have died and their loved ones.