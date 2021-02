Learn the art of making homemade pasta from Gavin Smith, the Food Minded Fellow. He is teaching a virtual cooking class on how to prepare Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage Browned Butter Sauce. Cook along with him for about two hours on Saturday, Feb. 27, and find out how to roll and shape egg-based dough to make stuffed pasta. To register, visit foodmindedfellow.com, or call 508-687-0223.