One new COVID-19 case Wednesday

Martha’s Vineyard is seeing its lowest number of confirmed cases in months after the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported one new case Wednesday.

There were only two new cases reported over the weekend and nine new cases reported Tuesday.

The hospital has conducted 13,732 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 654 have tested positive, 13,078 negative, and none are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Friday, TestMV has conducted 33,462 tests since June. Of those, 253 have tested positive, 32,560 negative, and 649 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 428 tests, of which one has come back positive, 418 negative and nine pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 5,239 individuals. Of those four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays.

There are 34 active cases on the Island, according to an expanded Friday report from the boards of health — a decline from 36 active cases the previous week.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On the vaccine front, the hospital has administered a total of 3,336 first dose vaccines and a total of 1,135 second dose vaccines.