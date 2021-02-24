Sleep
By Liz Kelner Pozen
The last good night’s sleep I had
was over twenty years ago
when we visited friends
in the mountains
up north.
We had a lovely day
of walking in the woods
feeding fish in the pond
eating cookies on the porch
then took the bottom bedroom
where the sheets were rank
from the last guests
the dark so absolute
with the lamps off
we could barely find each other
and the biting cold made us
surrender shivering to the quilts
with a kind of abandon.
The unbroken sleep
felt weighted
a stone dropping to the bottom
of a primeval lake
an utter absence.
This friendship is now gone
signs of its dissolution already there
all those years ago
if one was looking.
But on that night
replete with chocolate
and covered by down
I slept not like the dead
but like someone
fully alive.
Liz Kelner Pozen is a painter and poet who lives on the Vineyard part time. Her new book, “Salami,” is available at Bunch of Grapes and online.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.