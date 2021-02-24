Poet’s Corner

Sleep

By Liz Kelner Pozen

The last good night’s sleep I had

was over twenty years ago

when we visited friends

in the mountains

up north.

We had a lovely day

of walking in the woods

feeding fish in the pond

eating cookies on the porch

then took the bottom bedroom

where the sheets were rank

from the last guests

the dark so absolute

with the lamps off

we could barely find each other

and the biting cold made us

surrender shivering to the quilts

with a kind of abandon.

The unbroken sleep

felt weighted

a stone dropping to the bottom

of a primeval lake

an utter absence.

This friendship is now gone

signs of its dissolution already there

all those years ago

if one was looking.

But on that night

replete with chocolate

and covered by down

I slept not like the dead

but like someone

fully alive.

Liz Kelner Pozen is a painter and poet who lives on the Vineyard part time. Her new book, “Salami,” is available at Bunch of Grapes and online.

