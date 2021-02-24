On Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 am to noon, the M.V. Community Seed Library Group will host its annual Seed Swap and Giveaway on the West Tisbury library porch. (The rain/snow date is Sunday, Feb. 28.) Now is the time to start preparing for your vegetable garden, according to a press release from the library. Select locally saved vegetable, flower, and fruit seeds to take home, and bring your own seeds to swap and share if you can. Each person will be able to take home five seed packets, as supplies last. Remember to save your seeds after the growing season and “return” them to the seed library.

There is no sign up required to attend the seed swap, however it is a first come, first served event. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org if you have any questions. This event is free and open to the public.

The MV Community Seed Library is a collaboration with Island Grown Initiative, Polly Hill Arboretum, West Tisbury library, Whippoorwill Farm, and local home gardeners.