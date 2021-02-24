Tisbury: Family memories

Heard on Main Street: Why don’t they just make mouse-flavored cat food?

You may not know this, but very shaky hands can do wonders to cause problems. My hands shake when I use the mouse and accidently create havoc on my computer.

My son Craig very carefully suggested — and then bought me — a different mouse. It has a wheel to move the cursor. Then I have to be sure I have moved my thumb off the wheel before I click the right button, which is of course on the left — another long story. Be that as it may, I still moved a whole bunch of files to where I could not find them without a great deal of help, which took my son — the miracle worker — about an hour to retrieve, or at least to find where I had hidden several files

Needless to say, one was the file where my columns are stored and which is now in a totally different place for reasons I will not try to explain. But that meant for a while I just could not find any of that which appears below.

Phew! It must be COVID. What else could cause so much trouble?

By the way, as our hospital is offering more vaccinations, you should know that the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority is offering free rides for this purpose. Again, another example of what a wonderful community we have here.

I just received a delightful birthday card. It has a many layered-birthday cake tipping so that all the layers are separated and appear to be flying apart. The message says “Wishing you a happy and well adjusted birthday.” Then I turned the card over to see it was from Vineyard Complementary Medicine. That made me laugh again.

Several people complain of being bored while stuck at home. How can that be? Occasionally it seems to take a while to stop thinking about that last piece of pie. But I couldn’t be bored unless I ran out of friends or Zoom or movies or books or the variety of things I seem to need to do, even when the icy weather keeps me from going out at all.

One of my friends was pleased to get a large puzzle from his daughter. Then he was surprised at how quickly his wife put it together. Ever notice how something you haven’t done for a while can give you a new way to appreciate other things in your life.

Go online or in person to see the Louisa Gould Gallery’s 2021 exhibit “Abstracts Abound.” You will be impressed by the beautiful work by eight artists from the Atlantic Center for the Arts. The show goes through March. The gallery is open daily from 11 am to 4 pm. Call the gallery at 508-693-7373 with any questions.

Another friend received an unusual gift from her daughter. It is a book listing questions about the mother’s family. Each page has space to write an answer to a question, such as, what do you remember about your mother? My friend found it a pleasure to search her memories and answer the questions. And I am sure her daughter will treasure the memories recorded in the book as well.

Someone asked me recently what I remember about my grandparents. That was another fun trip through a variety of memories. Now I just have to remember to write it all down so my kids will hear the family stories as well.

The best story about a grandmother was one my husband told. As a boy, he was visiting his grandparents in West Tisbury. One night after he was in bed, his grandmother came in to say goodnight. She told him firmly that he should have closed the curtains. It wasn’t healthy to sleep with the moon shining on him. It could make him crazy. He retorted, “I’ve done it plenty of times.” And his grandmother simply answered, “See?”

He claimed until then he hadn’t realized his grandmother had a sense of humor. And his grandchildren enjoyed that story as well.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Judy Cronig and Robin Mathiesen. Can I include myself in that list? Susan Goldstein parties on Sunday. Happy birthday to Katie Kennedy on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: It is those small daily happenings that make life so spectacular.

