To the Editor:

I had my first COVID vaccine at our hospital on Monday. I need to post a comment of how impressed I was with the organization of a very busy event. From folks out in the parking lot directing people to park, to the friendly and informative staff, the quickly moving line of people, and the comfortable follow up after you had your vaccine. I was surprised at how positive an experience it was! I highly recommend it for everyone!

Lisa Amols

West Tisbury