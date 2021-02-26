Four new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, one from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and three from TestMV.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported only 21 active cases on the Island, down from 34 active cases last week.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 836 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and mid-October.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, a five-case cluster at the hospital, and a four-case cluster at Project Headway.

The hospital has conducted 13,848 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 655 have tested positive, 13,173 negative, and 20 are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Friday, TestMV has conducted 33,697 tests since June. Of those, 256 have tested positive, 32,770 negative, and 671 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 432 tests, of which one has come back positive, 428 negative and three pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 5,239 individuals. Of those four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On the vaccine front, the hospital has administered a total of 3,610 first dose vaccines and a total of 1,135 second dose vaccines. The hospital will open its portal for a new round of signups on Saturday morning.