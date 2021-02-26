Real Estate Confidential: Where the buffaloes roam

1 of 8

Well, not really buffaloes but dogs for sure. I decided on this week’s topic while watching my dog Nico play in the snow: jumping, rolling, biting at it, and running through drifts just to get the maximum effect. Large lots close to conservation and hiking trails are certainly in demand for many buyers that might allow more freedom and certainly good access points. To put together this group I searched for homes on over 2 acres and had the keywords “conservation,” “hike,” and “walk.”

There is a wide range of homes here and perhaps, not surprisingly, they tend to be more casual and up-Island, or on Chappy. The idea here is a large lot and a place for you to hike with your dog. And, never forget the advantage to taking your dog to an up-Island pet-friendly beach.

Should a dog be allowed to run free is a different question than whether it is safe for them to do so. You know your dog best and if it is safe for your dog to roam your own property because you have an invisible or solid fence, there is no immediate danger, and you know for sure your neighbors do not have poultry, my personal belief is go for it. Your dog absolutely, positively, and without question has to be trained to come when called and never enter the proximity of a neighbor’s home.

My favorite house design is Post and Beam (and hopefully my dog’s favorite). The house at 7 North Bog Road in Edgartown, at the now average price of $1,995,000, sits on 2.1 acres just a short walk to town, Ben Toms Preserve, Sweetened Water Preserve, and Morning Glory Farm. This Post and Beam Home was thoughtfully designed with passive solar efficiency and is perfect for the buyer who appreciates fine craftsmanship. Completing the picture are a gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace, an existing potting shed, a bunkhouse, and a secluded serenity pond complete with seating under a shed roof.

The solid colonial home at 341 Great Plains Road in West Tisbury, priced at $1,125,000, is sited on over four acres of land at the end of a paved road and is surrounded by conservation land. Sited next to the bike path where the State Forest meets the West Tisbury Greenlands provides literally a hundred miles of trails for you and your dog(s). When they tire, you can all enjoy the new deck watching the many birds that have made the backyard their home. There is a five bedroom septic system in place and the property includes sheds, elaborate fenced gardens with raised beds and includes the now popular home office.

Luxury can be easy to find on Martha’s Vineyard but not often do you find privacy and luxury combined as with 56 North Neck. A rare chance to own this 18.4-acre estate on Chappaquiddick which is surrounded by acres of conservation land, and next to the Royal and Ancient Chappaquiddick Links. The main house, remodeled in 2005, offers striking panoramic views of Cape Pogue Sound, has a wet bar in the lower level adjacent to the pool and patio, and an office perfect for working from home. In addition to a three-bedroom guest house and a bunk house, this property comes with deeded beach access.

This property has been on and off the market several times yet, if it were in my price range, I would make it mine. The 4-acre waterfront property at 26 Crackatuxet Cove is located in the exclusive Herring Creek Farm Association offering 215 acres of majestic land, most of which is under conservation restrictions in perpetuity. The farm comes with rare direct access to some 1,500 sq. ft. of private and pristine Atlantic beachfront and stretches to the pond’s edge offering boating access. It offers an abundance of light with its cathedral ceilings and expansive decks which offer stunning views of the ocean and open farmlands.

