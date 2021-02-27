Martha’s Vineyard in line to get $5 million in relief

The Island is in line to get $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release issued by U.S. Rep. William Keating’s office Saturday.

The legislation, which was passed by the House late Friday night, is aimed at helping American citizens and communities recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $350 billion relief package includes money awarded directly to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, the release states. The funds provided for local communities must address either the pandemic or its negative economic impacts.

According to Keating’s release, the county will receive the bulk of the $5 million with $3,361,434 and individual towns are slated to receive the remainder of the close to $1.8 million.

TOWN ALLOCATIONS FOR MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Aquinnah $31,569.78 Chilmark $90,960.42 Edgartown $428,954.33 Gosnold $7,399.17 Oak Bluffs $460,425.45 Tisbury $404,093.13 West Tisbury $286,495.72

“The American Rescue Plan reflects the urgency that is necessary to combat this virus, provide income and food security, and literally save lives,” Keating said in the release. “With the continued vaccine rollout there is light at the end of the tunnel. This bill will get us there faster, healthier, and stronger than before.”

Other provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act include money for vaccination sites, school reopenings, and stimulus checks of $1,400 for most American citizens. Housing assistance, healthcare, and expanded unemployment benefits are also part of the package, the release states. There is also another round of assistance for businesses hurt by the pandemic.