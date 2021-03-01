SSA cancels some ferries

The following trips on MONDAY 03/01/2021 have been canceled due to Weather conditions.

M/V ISLAND HOME 8:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 9:45PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 8:30PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 9:30PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The National Weather Service is predicting a period of high winds starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning that has the potential to disrupt service. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are forecast, and cancellations are likely on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please plan accordingly if you are traveling during this time.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367