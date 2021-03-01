Two new COVID cases Monday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported two new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend, both from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. One new case was reported Saturday and the other on Monday.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported only 21 active cases on the Island, down from 34 active cases last week.

The hospital has conducted 13,955 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 657 have tested positive, 13,298 negative, and zero are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Monday, TestMV has conducted 33,948 tests since June. Of those, 256 have tested positive, 32,969 negative, and 723 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 432 tests, of which one has come back positive, 428 negative and three pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 5,239 individuals. Of those four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On the vaccine front, the hospital has administered a total of 4,183 first dose vaccines and a total of 1,685 second dose vaccines. New vaccine appointments for the week of Thursday, March 11 to Wednesday March 17 will become available on Saturday, March 6 at 8 am.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 836 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and mid-October.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, a five-case cluster at the hospital, and a four-case cluster at Project Headway.