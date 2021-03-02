E. Brady Aikens passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 85, from prostate and bone cancer.

Brady served in the Air Force as an MP overseas in the 1950s, and lived in many East Coast states before settling on Martha’s Vineyard year-round. He turned his family home in Oak Bluffs into Brady’s NESW, and became a loving and dedicated innkeeper. A majority of his guests were repeat visitors; he loved watching the children grow over the years, and he developed lifelong friendships with many of the guests. Brady was a consummate storyteller, loved his dogs, red wine, Powers whiskey, opera, live theater and Broadway musicals, and all kinds of music.

His favorite thing to do was 5 o’clock drinks on the porch, waving to people as they drove by. Guests at the inn as well as friends and neighbors frequently joined him. “Enjoy” was the word he will most be remembered for, And his catchphrase was, “Let your mind go barefoot.” He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his Canonicus neighbors. He is survived by his son Todd, and his daughter Leigh of New Jersey, as well as two granddaughters.



We are deeply appreciative for all the caregivers who committed their time In the last year of his life.