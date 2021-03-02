Vernon Jordan dies at 85

Civil rights activist, presidential advisor, and longtime Chilmark seasonal resident Vernon Jordan has died at the age of 85.

Jordan was known to spend time golfing a Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs. In 2015 he spent time golfing with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the club before a celebration of his 80th birthday, according to the New York Times. In 1993, after Jordan chaired Clinton’s transition team, the president spent the first of many vacations on the Island at Jordan’s urging.

He also honored Sheldon Hackney at a ceremony at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in 2013.

Jordan’s name hangs above the door to the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School’s Jordan Science Center. During the opening ceremony for the building in 2016, Jordan said the building was special to him. The building was built with funds from philanthropist Robert Day.

“I’m 81 years old, and I have 80 honorary degrees from some of the best schools in the country,” Mr. Jordan said. “But this Charter School lab named for me, thanks to my friend Robert Day, means as much to me as any one of those honorary degrees, or all of them combined.”

Speaking to The Times by phone Tuesday, former Charter School director Bob Moore said he was impressed with the time and consideration Jordan gave to those who attended the ceremony.

“I’m honored Mr. Jordan came by the school that day and gave us time to speak to us about how education, math and science in particular, played a role in his education background. We were really humbled and pleased he was able to spend more than a few moments talking to us about the importance of teaching and learning in his life,” Moore said.

In an email to The Times Tuesday, Jane Paquet said she was saddened by the news of Jordan’s passing.

“He was a great man. I did speak with him and it was a highlight to have met and talked with him. He admitted to feeling that his strengths did not lie in science, but we discussed the importance of education that included scientific understandings as part of a foundation to create and advocate for social justice and change,” Paquet wrote.

Cartoonist and educator Paul Karasik said in an email he also met Jordan that day.

“He was flattered that Bob Day would make this contribution in his honor. He and I exchanged a few words. He came from humble origins with a school that had little in resources, so having an entire science center named after him meant a lot,” he said.