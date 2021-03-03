Chilmark: Arts collaboration

Hard to believe it’s already March, unless you managed time away from home or jobs during last week’s school break. I guess we all must sit back and not freak out at the bumps in the process of trying to get oneself or another signed up for a vaccine. Knowing our state is moving into the next stage of openings in mid-March makes me feel as though we may have to reckon with another wave of COVID cases. Regardless, it was a relief my husband managed to sign up for a vaccine on Monday.

Big thanks go out to our amazing farm stands — don’t know how we’d do this without you: Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm. Chilmark and Allen Farm mourn the loss of longtime summer resident and civil rights activist Vernon Jordan, who passed away on March 1 at his home in Washington, D.C.

Can you help the Chilmark PTO with their annual Outing Program Fundraiser? They’re looking for local business sponsorships and auction items. This year’s event “Hearts of Gold | Bids for the Kids” will be held online from March 15 to 21. Please contact Lisa Brown, lisabrown08@gmail.com, if you can donate.

If you missed Nancy Aronie reading her “piece on [her] love for librarians everywhere but especially [her] Chilmark gals” on NPR WCAI’s Monday Morning Edition, find it at capeandislands.org.

Pathways Arts Collaborating: Stronger Together, An Open Forum Zoom Meeting with Vineyard FutureWorks takes place on Thursday, March 4, at 7 pm. Learn more about the exciting plans and offerings of this organization initiated on-Island by Dennis daRosa and Bob Johnston. See bit.ly/3bzmfb4 for more info. Please know recordings will be available online. Every other Monday, beginning March 8, from 11 am to noon, join the Senior Discussion Group on Zoom, contact Genevieve Abbott for more info and the Zoom link at mvgengen@gmail.com. On Tuesday, March 9, at 7 pm hear Jeff Bens read from his new book “The Mighty Oak.” For info and the Zoom link, contact PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or call 508-645-9098.

On Saturday, March 6, at 3 pm join the Yard’s Brazilian Rhythms: Virtual Community Workshop led by Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson. Learn more and reserve your spot at dancetheyard.org/music-from-the-sole21.

The Chilmark library hosts M.V. Poet Laureate Jill Jupen’s second part of Tangled Up in Blue: Dylan As A Poet at 4 pm on Thursday, March 4. Get ready to explore the mindful practice of ukulele or guitar for five Saturdays beginning March 6 at 11:30 am with music educator Eric Mulhern, for ages 13 and up. M.V. Museum’s oral history curator Lindsey Lee presents Voices of Vineyard Women on Saturday, March 6, at 6 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

Yoga with Mollie Doyle is offered online Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 am through March, plus a special Sleep Class on Sunday, March 7, at 9 pm. See mollieyoga.com for more info.

Kaiut Yoga is offered online Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 am and 12:30 pm. See PeakedHillStudio.com for info.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

