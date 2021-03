1 of 4

Artist Dick Iacovello’s work will hang at Mocha Mott’s in Vineyard Haven throughout the month of March. His vivid, sometimes fanciful and always colorful works are also on view year-round at Second Treasures M.V. on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

Mocha Mott’s, Main Street, Vineyard Haven, is open 6 am to 6 pm every day. Second Treasures M.V., 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, is open every day except Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 am to 5 pm, and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.