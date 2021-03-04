One new COVID case Thursday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported one new confirmed case from the hospital of COVID-19 Thursday, continuing a trend of low confirmed cases on the Island in the past two weeks.

The hospital has conducted 14,115 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 660 have tested positive, and 13,455 negative. No tests are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, TestMV has conducted 34,234 tests since June. Of those, 256 have tested positive, 33,430 negative, and 654868 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 432 tests, of which one has come back positive, 428 negative, and three pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 5,239 individuals. Of those, four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 846 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and mid-October.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, a five-case cluster at the hospital, and a four-case cluster at Project Headway.

Due to technical issues on their website, COVID-19 data for the state was not available Thursday.