Vaccine sign ups to continue Monday

COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking for eligible individuals at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital — including K-12 educators and school staff—will continue Monday, March 8 at 5 pm.

While no new appointments will be scheduled on Saturday, March 6, the hospital will dedicate Mondays and Saturdays for vaccine sign up. On Monday, March 8, at 5 pm new appointments will be available for March 11, 12, and 13. Then on Saturday, March 13, at 8 am new appointments will be available for March 16 and 17.

To sign up for a vaccine go to mvhospital.org and click the yellow bar at the top of the page. From there, follow the instructions for appointment sign up.

The state is currently in phase two, step two of its vaccine rollout plan which includes individuals aged 65 and older, those with two or more chronic health conditions, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing. State designated chronic health conditions are: asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and type 2 diabetes.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that K-12 educators and school staff are next in line for vaccine eligibility beginning March 11. Educators and school staff on Martha’s Vineyard can begin booking appointments on March 8 via the hospital’s website.

The hospital is working with superintendent Matt D’Andrea to schedule a dedicated clinic for Island public school employees on March 11. Details for that clinic are being worked out.