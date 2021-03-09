Adelbert Ferreira (Delby) of Carson City, Nev., husband of Claire Ferreira, passed peacefully with his two sons, Kevin and Mark, and stepdaughter, Heather Hyde, by his side on Jan. 24, 2021, at age 72.

He was born in Oak Bluffs to Richard D. Ferreira and Alice (Sylvia) Ferreira. He was the fifth of seven children, predeceased by a brother, Richard D. Ferreira Jr., and a sister, Norma (White) Ferreira.

He joined the Navy in 1964; after his tour of duty he lived in Brockton for a while, then settled in California, working in a small town as an assessor, and moving to Nevada for the last couple of years of his life.

He is survived by two brothers, Ronald D. Ferreira and Anthony (“Tony”) Ferreira, and two sisters, Sandra (Healy) Ferreira and Judith (Pachico) Ferreira, all of Martha’s Vineyard. He was the devoted father and grandfather of son Mark Ferreira and wife Dore, grandchildren Jocelyn and Jillian, son Kevin Ferreira and wife Mackenzie, grandchildren Mason and Morgan, and stepdaughter Heather.

His final months he lived with his stepdaughter Heather Hyde, her husband Robert, and grandchildren Tommy, Lylah, and Aiden, all of Nevada and California. Heather was a great comfort to him in his final days.

His son Mark will be bringing his ashes back to the Island, and sprinkling a part of them on the graves of his mother and father, with the remaining ashes spread at the ocean shore, where he always felt free.