The Vineyard Football Association is taking sign-ups for an over-30 co-ed soccer league.

The league will be seven versus seven, with games on Saturdays and Sundays beginning April 10 and running through June 26.

Sign-ups are $125 per player, and are available at Sports Haven in Vineyard Haven. Massachusetts registration is required through mass-soccer.org. For additional info, contact reubensf2003@yahoo.com.