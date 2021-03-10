Oscar Brent Wilbur

Becca Wilbur and Nick Wilbur of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Oscar Brent Wilbur, on March 3, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oscar weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jennifer Rodrigues De Sousa

Ivonete Rodrigues of Edgartown announces the birth of a daughter, Jennifer Rodrigues De Sousa, on March 4, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jennifer weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Athena Leeanne Flanders

Ellise Flanders and Christian Flanders of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Athena Leeanne Flanders, on March 5, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Athena weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.