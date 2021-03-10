Cape Cod Community College offers free business training

With Gov. Charlie Baker easing capacity restrictions for restaurants, theaters, and other businesses, the Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College is offering free training through a state grant program, according to a press release.

Patrick Stone, a spokesman for the college, confirmed that the virtual course program is available to Island businesses as well.

The sessions are designed for leaders, supervisors, and managers at all levels, as well as business owners. Topics include:

Conducting a structured, skills-based interview process

Leveraging tools to increase collaboration in problem-solving

Time management principles, including identifying barriers to productive workflow

Practical ways to grow your business, including increasing sales, and researching new opportunities

Understanding cultural and generational differences, and how these differences can affect communication

Each program is a 24-hour, eight-session, instructor-led livestream webinar. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, to register, or to learn if your organization is eligible, contact the program coordinator for corporate education, Danielle Dupuis, at 508-375-5015, or email ddupuis@capecod.edu.