Chilmark: Cooking and gardening

A couple of weeks ago I signed up for a Winter Harvest Pierogi class with Island Rose Cooking. I got a recipe from Brandee Kitzmiller and prepared my filling in advance since I wanted to bake my sweet potatoes, as well as my mushroom and onion garnish. On Saturday at 4:30 pm I Zoomed from my kitchen to Chef Tyler Poole’s kitchen. What fun to actually prepare dough virtually side by side and fill 29 two-to-three inch pierogis, boil and brown to perfection. I’ve loved pierogis since first eating them in NYC’s East Village. I used to bring them back frozen from the East Village Meat Market, a Polish mainstay which I just learned ships them, their meats from kielbasa to kishka, and their homemade mustards. If you’re lucky you may be able to get some of Chrissy Kinsman’s pierogis occasionally available at Pie Chicks. Island Rose Cooking has more pierogi classes and a Palek Paneer class coming up too. See islandrosecooking.com for more info and to sign up.

Fantzye Bagels are back, but orders must be in Thursday for Saturday, March 13, 10 to 11 am pick up at the Kitchen Porch: a half-dozen bagels, whitefish salad, smear and pickles. Check their Passover Dinner Menu, plus bagel kits will be offered a few times a month. Order at bit.ly/3bkCxFD.

Please stay on the designated path over the decaying cliffs at Lucy Vincent Beach, and be sure your dogs stay on the path as well.

Roxanne Capitan (landscape manager for Oakland Landscape and organic grower for Middletown Nursery) shares her Garden Wisdom on Regenerative Gardening online free, thanks to Pathways Arts. You can start with Reduce Your Lawn Footprint at bit.ly/3coJlSb.

Perhaps you spruced up a loved one’s gravesite over the holidays. If so, those once-vibrant flowers or wreaths should now be removed as it is “the responsibility of plot Leasee(s) to maintain the plantings on their plot.” Thanks for helping keep Abel’s Hill Cemetery “a place for quiet contemplation and remembrance of family and friends.”

Congratulations to Linda Thompson’s son-in-law and his brother, proprietors of Mast in Mount Kisco, N.Y. If you know chocolate, you know what I’m talking about. See how it’s all done at bit.ly/2O8qgeJ (scroll to the March 4th entry).

Can you help the Chilmark PTO with its annual Outing Program Fundraiser? They’re looking for local business sponsorships and auction items. This year’s event, Hearts of Gold | Bids for the Kids, will be held online from March 15 to 21. Please contact Lisa Brown at lisabrown08@gmail.com if you can donate.

If you missed Nancy Aronie reading her “piece on [her] love for librarians everywhere but especially [her] Chilmark gals” on NPR WCAI’s Monday Morning Edition, find it at capeandislands.org.

Pathways Arts hosts a Collaborative Arts Discussion on Thursday, March 18, at 7 pm. Join the next Senior Discussion Group on Zoom, Monday, March 22, from 11 am to noon, contact Genevieve Abbott for more info and for the Zoom link at mvgengen@gmail.com. For more info and Zoom link on the arts discussion, contact PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or call 508-645-9098.

Whether it’s Chilmark or any Island library you can sign up to receive weekly emails about the newest books, movies, and music at wowbrary.org/index.aspx .

The Chilmark library hosts historian Sean Murphy discussing “The Life and Times of St. Patrick: his writings, his mission and his legacy in Ireland” on Saturday, March 13, at 3 pm. Mindful practice of ukulele or guitar continues, Saturday, March 13, at 11:30 am with music educator Eric Mulhern, for ages 13 and up. On Tuesday, March 16, at 6 pm Grounded Goodwife offers “Booby-Trapped, a history of the bra in America.” It’s Vineyard Zoom Bingo on Wednesday, March 17, at 6 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

