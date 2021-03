1 of 6

A little crafting goes a long way. Every Monday, Jennifer from the Vineyard Haven library posts a new craft tutorial on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. So far, she’s made truffula trees out of tissue paper and pumpkin art inspired by Yayoi Kusama. Materials can be picked up every Sunday at 3 pm, while supplies last. For details, email jrapuano@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.