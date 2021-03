This Friday, March 12, tune into a live performance by the dynamic Celtic duo Stanley & Grimm. Fiddler Nikki Engstrom and singer-guitarist Sean Brennan have prepared reels, jigs, love songs, and old country classics that will awaken the inner leprechaun in every true Irishman. Join them from 7 to 8 pm. For the Zoom link, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.