Storybook Walk at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation and the Edgartown Public Library are partnering to launch a series of storybook walks for children at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary, beginning on Saturday, March 13, at 9 am. For the first book, Elyce Bonnell, children’s librarian at the Edgartown library, has selected the story, “The Little Mouse, The Red Ripe Strawberry, and The Big Hungry Bear,” by Don and Audrey Wood. “It’s a fun book for all ages!” Bonnell says in a press release. Take home craft bags related to the story are available in the children’s room take out window at the Edgartown library, which is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

This is a self-guided activity for children of any age and their caregivers. The storybook walk begins near the informational kiosk, just off of the parking lot on Plantingfield Way. Stands placed around the Ruth and Ed Brooks Trail, which is a little over half a mile long, will display pages from the book.

Bonnell will select a new book for this program every few weeks. Storybook walks are growing in popularity around the country, as they give children an opportunity to engage with a story while getting exercise, the release states. These walks also help young readers make connections between the story in a book and the world around them.

The Edgartown library is a mile from Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary. The press release reminds participants to wear masks and practice social distancing protocols. Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary is open to the public from dawn to dusk. For easy directions to the sanctuary, download the TrailsMV app.

For more information visit sheriffsmeadow.org.